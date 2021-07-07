Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

