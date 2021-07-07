UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 23,401 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of DXC Technology worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.