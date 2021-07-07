Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 46.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 58,886 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 102.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 39,569 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

