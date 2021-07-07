Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 5,345 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,590. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

