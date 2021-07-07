Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven integrated supply chain financing solutions to small-and mid-size enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It also offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.