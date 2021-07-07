OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $316.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.36. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in OSI Systems by 584.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

