Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.