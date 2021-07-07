Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,724 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,625 shares of company stock worth $19,984,728 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

