Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $316,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Wipro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.