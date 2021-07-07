Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) and ADT (NYSE:ADT) Head-To-Head Survey

ADT (NYSE:ADT) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ADT and Latch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT -7.24% -8.80% -1.63% Latch N/A N/A N/A

88.6% of ADT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of ADT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADT and Latch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $5.32 billion 1.65 -$632.19 million ($0.36) -29.72 Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A

Latch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ADT and Latch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 1 2 5 0 2.50 Latch 0 1 1 0 2.50

ADT presently has a consensus target price of $11.53, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Latch has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Latch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latch is more favorable than ADT.

Summary

Latch beats ADT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, and view real-time video of their premises; and create customized and automated schedules for managing lights, thermostats, appliances, garage doors, cameras, and other connected devices, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. The company offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and Blue by ADT names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of approximately 300 sales and service offices, 9 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 18 sales and customer and field support locations, 4 national sales call centers, and 3 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

