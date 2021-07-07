Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,433,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

