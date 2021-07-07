Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,786 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 221,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,877 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

