Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

NYSE APD opened at $286.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

