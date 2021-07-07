Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 428,171 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.57. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

