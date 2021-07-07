Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.73 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.