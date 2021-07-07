Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,786 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $177,127.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $106,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $1,847,877. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.