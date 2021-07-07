Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

