Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 51.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

