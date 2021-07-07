Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.