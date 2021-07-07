Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.14 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

