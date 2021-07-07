Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 73,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 508,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 172,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.