Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 69.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368,572 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Black Hills by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Black Hills by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Hills by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $5,647,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.