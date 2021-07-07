Bank of Montreal Can Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

