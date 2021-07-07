Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,319 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SJW Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SJW Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

