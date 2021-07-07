Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.98% of Old Second Bancorp worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.