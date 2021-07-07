Credit Suisse AG Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 255,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of TTGT opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

