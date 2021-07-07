PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) COO Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 7,125 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $22,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,617 shares in the company, valued at $77,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

