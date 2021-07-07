Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of HUYA worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 216,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HUYA by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

