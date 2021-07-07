Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Everi by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Everi has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

