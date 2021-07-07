IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.58). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,235,838 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.96.

In other news, insider Aedhmar Hynes acquired 21,000 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50). Also, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

