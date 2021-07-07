Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 981,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

