Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.32). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30), with a volume of 212,801 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Marshalls has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Get Marshalls alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 594.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). Insiders have purchased 1,468 shares of company stock worth $1,019,643 in the last ninety days.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.