Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,969 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Perrigo worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

