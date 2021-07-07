Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.54% of China Online Education Group worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

COE stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.81.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

