Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 58.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.