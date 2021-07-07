O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ampco-Pittsburgh as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 123,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

