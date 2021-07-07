O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

