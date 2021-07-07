O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 779,900.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

