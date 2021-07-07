O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $180.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

