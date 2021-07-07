Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.