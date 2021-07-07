Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $61,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,129 shares of company stock worth $36,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

