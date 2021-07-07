Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 759,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,604,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,658,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.