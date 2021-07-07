Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report sales of $4.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.58. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $224.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

