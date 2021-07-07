IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,220 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IAMGOLD worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAG stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.