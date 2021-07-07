Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,326 Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

