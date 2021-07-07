Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

