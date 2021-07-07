Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,712 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

