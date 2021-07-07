Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 133,646 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,646 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

