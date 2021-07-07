Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000.

NYSE:CEM opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

