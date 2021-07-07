Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cree by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 96,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.